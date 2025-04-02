On one of my profiles, for some reason, events such as blur , focus , visibilitychange do not work on window .

So if I run this code in the console:

window.addEventListener('blur', () => { console.log('BLUR WINDOW') });

or this:

window.addEventListener('visibilitychange', (e) => { console.log(e) });

and then switch tabs and switch back, nothing is logged.

However, when I do the same on my other Vivaldi profile or in a Private Window, it works fine. This is so weird.

I thought it might be related to an extension, so I disabled all installed extensions and restarted Vivaldi, but that didn’t help. I also checked whether I had changed anything in vivaldi:flags or vivaldi:experiments , there was nothing unusual.

So, I'm still trying to figure out the reason. Any ideas? Could there be a setting I’m missing?