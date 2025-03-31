I've created a desktop shortcut, now I'd like to lock it with a password
memarkham303
Hello --
I've created a desktop shortcut (PWA) for a web application, which works great.
Now, I'd like to set a password so when I run the shortcut, I'm prompted to enter a password.
My operating system is Linux Mint, and I've looked in the OS to see if there's any way to do this. (BTW, this can be done with iOS 18.)
It would be so slick if this were built-in to Vivaldi, so I wouldn't have to rely on an OS to have the feature.
kjsnd Supporters
memarkham303
The password would be to launch the PWA application. If the password was successful, the PWA would open to the built-in URL of the PWA.
Let’s just use Gmail as an example. Say I created a PWA to launch Gmail. I’d like to password protect the PWA so that someone who sits at my laptop can’t just open Gmail and start reading.
Sure, I could log out of Gmail each time so that they’d have to have the Gmail password, but that’s a lot more work for me.