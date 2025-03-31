Hello --

I've created a desktop shortcut (PWA) for a web application, which works great.

Now, I'd like to set a password so when I run the shortcut, I'm prompted to enter a password.

My operating system is Linux Mint, and I've looked in the OS to see if there's any way to do this. (BTW, this can be done with iOS 18.)

It would be so slick if this were built-in to Vivaldi, so I wouldn't have to rely on an OS to have the feature.