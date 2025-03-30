There is setting to use secure DNS
I would like to use a custom DNS resolver but the only option related to DNS is Google's DNS to help resolve navigation errors. It is nothing else there
@Lucky80000000000 you might find secure DNS settings in
chrome://settings/security(if an extension or a policy isn't blocking it)
Thanks I just found it. it is a bit confusing why both urls format are working ( vivaldi:// and chrome:// ) as redirections from chrome:// to vivaldi:// are selectively working too
@Lucky80000000000 yeah, ignore that. Is an ol' minor unfixed bug... As general rule:
chrome://--> Always use these for chromium pages. We are aware is translated to
vivaldi://in urlbar.
vivaldi://--> Sometimes lead to a
chrome://page, sometimes it lead to a
vivaldi:. page. So better not use these links directly.
vivaldi:--> Is the current schema to access vivaldi interface pages. Again, some
vivaldi:actually show the relevant
chrome://but without the url change.
Yeah, Thank you so much.
I also found out some urls here;
vivaldi:vivaldi-urls
crash the browser so better not to use any. Y just wanted to set some secure DNS. I got it now. Thanks again!
@Lucky80000000000 Yeah, only few of them are actually useful. The other ones are kept for compatibility and might mess with the profile. So be careful.
@Lucky80000000000 You can also add the secure DNS to your computer's network settings so it is not specifically tied to Vivaldi. If you use other browsers too they will be covered by it too.
@Granite1 said in There is setting to use secure DNS:
@Lucky80000000000 You can also add the secure DNS to your computer's network settings so it is not specifically tied to Vivaldi. If you use other browsers too they will be covered by it too.
Usually , chromium based browsers ignore system DNS and use Google's . Specially if Safe Browsing is enabled by default ( as it is in Vivaldi ) . There is also "DNS to help resolve navigation errors" under Google Services . Sometimes they use Google DNS even if you specify secure DNS. I guess only Microsoft got rid of that in its browser, Edge, as expected .
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Lucky80000000000 No. The browsers will use System DNS unless configured to use DNS over HTTPS (for which there are several options).
As for "Use DNS to help resolve navigation errors", that is actually not Google related at all (just had to put it somewhere), it just activates a DNS request (using system or browser configured DNS) to discover if it has a connection to the internet, or if the user's computer got disconnected from the net for some reason (which can include being behind a captive Wi-Fi portal).
@Lucky80000000000 said in There is setting to use secure DNS:
Usually , chromium based browsers ignore system DNS and use Google's .
No, that's not true. I have used Brave for many years and have had its DNS settings to customized, and it works.
I have also customized the DNS settings in my computer's network settings and that works too.