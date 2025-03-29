Why is Email not protected by the Proton VPN?
Hi Team,
Can someone shed some light on what this little notice is telling me? (See image, pink box) I have the Proton VPN on at the moment.
Email isn't protected? Is there a setting I need to tweak in the browser or on my system?
@GTLC email is not an https connection, only those are protected by the free VPN. So email runs outside of the VPNs scope.
You need to install Proton VPN as an individual app to have it cover email as well. In that case disable it in Vivaldi because it will cover Vivaldi too.
Thanks, both. But to clarify between both of you: if I were to use Proton's desktop client would that support Email or would that also not be covered on the free plan?
@WildEnte I've tried to verify the HTTPS only thing but am struggling to locate a source (my Search-Fu might need more coffee). Do you have a URL to share?
sjo1 Supporters
I have that info from this comment from @Pathduck https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106883/e-mail-not-protected-because-of-vpn-config/2?_=1743340075727
@WildEnte Thanks! And thanks for liking my little post on Fedi about the VPN issue.
yojimbo274064400
FWIW: it is mentioned here, Proton VPN for Vivaldi | Vivaldi Browser Help
@yojimbo274064400 ...pfft. I don't read instructions. (Thank you!)