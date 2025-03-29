Installing Vivaldi on Linux
Hi, what would be the recommended way to install Vivaldi on Linux, installing the native package of the distribution or adding official repository?
Regarding the encapsulated software, I have seen that there is a version of Vivaldi on Flathub but it says that it is not officially verified. Thanks for offering us the best browser and of European origin.
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, if you install a .deb or .rpm from Vivaldi the repository is added automatically, no idea how the flatpacks handle this.
We still have reports the flatpak cause issues, I use .rpm since Vivaldi 1.
@asturicense One is for sure, I wouldn't use Flatpak at all, containerized "solutions" are really meant for the... immutable corp trend, (or some similar device like Steam Deck) and only add complexity and future problems, as you can read here for example:
I’m having trouble getting an extension to talk with an app on my system?
The NativeMessaging API — used by extensions to communicate with other installed software on your computer — is unavailable in Vivaldi for Flatpak. This can affect password managers, hardware-integration extensions, and other extensions.
If you require any such extensions, please install the native version of Vivaldi available from https://vivaldi.com/download/?platform=linux.
One is for sure, I wouldn't use Flatpak at all, containerized "solutions" are really meant for the... immutable corp trend, (or some similar device like Steam Deck) and only add complexity and future problems, as you can read here for example:
I absolutely disagree. Linux is a security nightmare and although flatpak is nowhere near a perfect solution it builds on top of bubblewrap. https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/Bubblewrap
Security by irrelevance is not a good solution and Linux on Desktop is a risk factor.
@cwansart ok broski, whatever you say, flatpaks saved our Linux totally insecure asses since 1992 before it got advertised by corporations for their own marketing agendas few years ago, you are right, I forgot.
P.S. I'm shaking out of fear right now, thinking what I could have caused to myself by being so risky and reckless using Linux "Nightmare" Desktop since 1998. What are 27 years, a blink of an eye.
@npro I'm sorry, I didn't know you're using Arch btw. Of course, your Linux Desktop is secure. And I'm sure it'll be secure for the next decades with that mindset.
@cwansart Yours is perfectly fine without them as well, I wasn't using Arch since (then=2001) but Slackware, S.U.S.E, Red Hat, Mandriva, and with today's eyes I was a noob because there wasn't such a good documentation available and Internet was at its infancy (regarding content) at that time, yet without snaps, flatpaks, dockers, podmans, distroboxes et.al I never heard someone all these years having a "security" problem, nor someone being actually "saved" by extra security measures like Apparmor and SELinux and whatnot.
@cwansart Btw if you desperately need some sort of isolation you can use Firejail: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firejail , without the GB's of runtimes bloat.
I would prefer official repository or downloading a .deb / .rpm package in this case.
Flatpaks have an advantage in my opinion where there are no timely updates.
However, once Vivaldi is installed, all updates are offered as soon as they are released.
I absolutely disagree. Linux is a security nightmare and although flatpak is nowhere near a perfect solution it builds on top of bubblewrap. https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/Bubblewrap
Security by irrelevance is not a good solution and Linux on Desktop is a risk factor.
Hi! What do you mean Linux is a security nightmare? Compared to what?
Any system that gives you the ability to audit your code, don't you think it's safer to have hundreds of eyes watching?
Linux has security systems like selinux that prevent programs from doing things other than what they are intended for. That feature along with snapper is one of the reasons why I use openSUSE.
I am using a flatpack on Linux Mint without issue.
@asturicense One is for sure, I wouldn't use Flatpak at all, containerized "solutions" are really meant for the... immutable corp trend, (or some similar device like Steam Deck) and only add complexity and future problems, as you can read here for example:
I’m having trouble getting an extension to talk with an app on my system?
The NativeMessaging API — used by extensions to communicate with other installed software on your computer — is unavailable in Vivaldi for Flatpak. This can affect password managers, hardware-integration extensions, and other extensions.
If you require any such extensions, please install the native version of Vivaldi available from https://vivaldi.com/download/?platform=linux.
That's the point though. We don't want it interacting with other software on our systems. We want it sandboxed. Password manager will work just fine when you install them as a browser extension, such as bitwarden, lastpass, etc.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@asturicense For openSUSE, download and install the RPM package. During the installation, it will add Vivaldi's repository to your system.