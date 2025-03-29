I updated my Mint distribution as a clean install and found that on trying to reinstall Vivaldi, there are unmet dependencies. Specifically, it seems to require libglib2.0-0 but that is not present in the current LM 22 repositories.

I have found one page that indicates you can force the installation but I'm leery of going that route and I don't understand why that particular package was removed for LM22.

Has anyone else found a way around this issue, or have a pointer for where I should be looking for a solution?

Thanks