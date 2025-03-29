Unmet dependencies on Linux Mint 22.1
I updated my Mint distribution as a clean install and found that on trying to reinstall Vivaldi, there are unmet dependencies. Specifically, it seems to require libglib2.0-0 but that is not present in the current LM 22 repositories.
I have found one page that indicates you can force the installation but I'm leery of going that route and I don't understand why that particular package was removed for LM22.
Has anyone else found a way around this issue, or have a pointer for where I should be looking for a solution?
Thanks
DoctorGTesting
@gwhitener
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get upgrade
sudo apt -f install
I think I remember such a Ubuntu-crap️ in the past when someone was using a... ubuntuian or.... debianian unsupported/incompatible GUI app that mixes up versioning or something... how do you try to install Vivaldi?
/edit: aha your tag now says "Debian" so you are using Linux MInt Debian Edition, please be more precise next time,
#/late edit: ok it's Mint based on Ubuntu after all.
anyway it would be some Debian tool I suppose like gdebi or qapt causing the problem.
/edit2 : yeah found it actually https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97936/i-can-t-install-vivaldi-on-lubuntu?page=1
@DoctorGTesting : Thanks, I had seen that previously as well in my searching (maybe even from you, the name is familiar) but nothing showed up on the terminal output when I ran the commands. Should I have seen something?
I'll run the commands again, then try to install the deb package again, and update this thread.
ETA2: @npro - I should have specified that this is Mint Cinnamon. The whole reason for the distro upgrade was due to some functionality that seemed to have disappeared in the XFCE version.
ETA: No love, still get the following error
Cheers
@gwhitener I have no such issue with dependencies, tested with Linux Mint 22.1. Cinnamon and Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4.
My Mint has libgl2.0-0.t64 installed.
My apt/sources.list.d:
test@minze:~$ cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/official-package-repositories.list deb https://ftp.fau.de/mint/packages xia main upstream import backport deb http://ftp.fau.de/ubuntu noble main restricted universe multiverse deb http://ftp.fau.de/ubuntu noble-updates main restricted universe multiverse deb http://ftp.fau.de/ubuntu noble-backports main restricted universe multiverse deb http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ noble-security main restricted universe multiverse
What is yours?
@gwhitener said in Unmet dependencies on Linux Mint 22.1:
I should have specified that this is Mint Cinnamon. The whole reason for the distro upgrade was due to some functionality that seemed to have disappeared in the XFCE version.
Your problem is not that you are using Cinnamon, but Linux Mint "Debian Edition" -if I got this right-, which has some old glib version I suppose and newest Vivaldi 7.3 needs 2.39. This comes to a surprise to me, I need to check it later on my Debian 12 VM until then maybe @DoctorG can say if she has managed to install it there without any problems. Or is Linux Mint "Debian Edition" based on Debian 11, hence maybe this problem?(/late edit: known now)
You 'd better post your apt/sources.list.d as @DoctorG asked you. (better than
/etc/os-releasebut you could post that as well)
@npro Debian 12 KDE is ok, i was able to install Vivaldi 7.3.
I guess Mint 22.1 (Debian edition) was badly packaged.
In Linux Mint Cinnamon 22.1 as well as in LMDE6 Cinnamon the new 7.3x Vivaldi version works perfectly.
However, there may be a difference to a fresh new installation, because I have only updated on both systems.
BTW: In both LM 22.1 and LMDE6 there is no libglib2.0-0 or else installed here.
Maybe you got the wrong package? Where did you get it from?
@Dancer18 packet is (likely) fine.
Package name of newer
gliblibraries is
libglib2.0-0t64which provides the requested
libglib2.0-0(also done this way in Debian Trixie).
Seems like the same problem as mentioned by @npro.
Which boiled down to "shitty-insane-GUI-failing-to-properly-resolve-dependencies".
@gwhitener try
apt(from the command line) to install the downloaded
Vivaldipackage.
@becm Yes, sorry, I had only looked in the application manager and didn't find it there.
libglib2.0-0is indeed installed, as I see in Synaptic.
-
Perhaps there is still a need for clarification regarding the existing Linux version?
Linux Mint 22.1 is not a "Debian Edition", but is partly based on Ubuntu.
The Mint "Debian Edition" is called LMDE, the current version is LMDE 6.
I have both versions on 2 computers and have now installed Vivaldi in the latest version. I renamed the old, existing profile so that no old configurations falsify things. In both cases Vivaldi was installed cleanly without any unfulfilled dependencies.
So the first question to @gwhitener is which Linux Mint he really uses.
-
@Dancer18 yep, it's nice that it works perfect for you, it is also still unclear what OP has done, "updated my Mint as a clean install" ? . I suspect that "update" didn't go that well, so OP should do all what was told to from the beginning.
-
Total Linux noob here.
I downloaded the .deb from Vivaldi's site and had the same dependency problem on Linux Mint 22.1 cinnamon (ubuntu based, updated from 21.3-->22-->22.1).
Managed to install Vivaldi by opening the terminal in the downloads folder and ran "sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_7.3.3635.7-1_amd64.deb".
-
@resz41
How had you upgraded from Mint 21?
apt update apt install mintupgrade sudo mintupgrade
Could be that you have not upgraded all or a broken package sources list.
Start Shell/Terminal
Type each command and hit Return to start it:
sudo apt clean sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade
Any errors?
Try to install missing packages with:
sudo apt -f install
If that does not help give me the output of
cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/official-package-repositories.list
-
@DoctorG I upgraded just like that (apt update, apt install mintupgrade, sudo mintupgrade, same as the official Mint documentation)
sudo apt upgrade gives me
The following upgrades have been deferred due to phasing: ubuntu-drivers-common 0 updated, 0 new installs, 0 deleted and 1 unupdated (<--I translated this second line from Finnish, don't know if the terms are correct.) cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/official-package-repositories.list deb https://mirror.accum.se/mirror/linuxmint.com/packages xia main upstream import backport deb https://ubuntu.web.trex.fi/ubuntu noble main restricted universe multiverse deb https://ubuntu.web.trex.fi/ubuntu noble-updates main restricted universe multiverse deb https://ubuntu.web.trex.fi/ubuntu noble-backports main restricted universe multiverse deb http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ noble-security main restricted universe multiverse
-
@resz41 sources list looks good.
-
@resz41
sudo apt -f installhad not helped?
Then try
sudo apt install libglib2.0-0t64
-
@DoctorG said in Unmet dependencies on Linux Mint 22.1:
@resz41 sources list looks good.
I have no idea about Mint's repositories but is this ok?
linuxmint.com/packages xia main upstream import backport
well I guess you probably have that as well so scratch this.
-
@DoctorG sudo apt -f install doesn't help
sudo apt install libglib2.0-0t64 Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree... Done Reading state information... Done libglib2.0-0t64 is already the newest version (2.80.0-6ubuntu3.2). 0 to upgrade, 0 to newly install, 0 to remove and 1 not to upgrade.
-
@resz41 And now you was able to install Vivaldi?