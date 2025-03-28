"Peek" links in a smaller windows (a la Arc Peek/Zen Glance)
Bacteriophage
One of the features I miss coming from Arc and Zen Browser is the ability to "peek" at a link when clicking it, which shows a smaller window inside the main tab. Once you're done, the tab can be closed by clicking the UI or outside the tab. I find it helps prevent me from hoarding tabs and it's something I have missed coming from those two browsers.
barbudo2005
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104858/hacking-a-mv2-extension
And the last:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104858/hacking-a-mv2-extension/20
And this for details:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72569/always-on-top-detached-tabs/2
Bacteriophage
Ah, it's been requested already, my bad:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29845/web-page-link-previews/
barbudo2005
Said:
Ah, it's been requested already, my bad.
No. That is a Mod not a extension.