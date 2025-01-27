last edited by barbudo2005

I use the extension Iframe - Link Viewer to preview any link in a pop-up frame without leaving current page.

You can download at this link in Github

But, it is not updated in 9 years and I want to use it after July 1, 2025.

So I install it in Chromium (without registry policy) but appears this error:

So I changed the manifest version form 2 to 3 in manifest.json file :

and install it again, and this error appears:

I deleted the highlighted errors which appear to be declaratory only and install it again:

There is no errors and extension works fine:

Will the hacked extension pass the purity test on July 1, 2025?

What do you think?