Webpages freeze disallowing any interaction
With recent updates I observe this very annoying behavior, but I am unable to pin point an exact repro case and I am surprised I can't find anything about it on the forums (please correct if there is a topic)
The problem:
Webpages become inoperable, I can't scroll, click on anything, can't do any interaction can't refresh. The browser itself still works fine, I can create new tabs and close them. But the moment the page fully loads, it freezes in this useless state.
The only way I found to get out of this is to close Vivaldi completely and reopen it again where it works just fine.
I haven't found a way to reliably reproduce this, it happens seemingly randomly. But I have feeling like it has something to do with opening links from outside of the browser (like from Discord or Slack) as those seem to open very slowly now and feels like that is how I encountered this issue most often.
Any info on this?
Using:
Windows 11
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Computer resources are not stress in any way.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Hallker Please check for the site your Adblocker extension or Vivaldi blocker if yu can allow ads and/or tracking, or disable Cookie Warnings blocklist.
@DoctorG I have no adblock extension. Vivaldi is set to block what it can... but I think it doesn't matter, when it happens it applies to all webpages in all tabs which were previously working just fine.
If it were to happen just to a specific page I would agree it might have something to do with that, but once it happens, all tabs have frozen interaction even those that worked fine to that point.
So, even if it were by some ad blocker, extension or by some settings, it makes no sense that pages can influence others, that seems like an issue in Vivaldi itself.
EDIT: But when it does happen, I will try playing around with ad blocking.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Hallker
Hi, test this in a Guest Profile.
Any cookie blocker extensions?