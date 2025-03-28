With recent updates I observe this very annoying behavior, but I am unable to pin point an exact repro case and I am surprised I can't find anything about it on the forums (please correct if there is a topic)

The problem:

Webpages become inoperable, I can't scroll, click on anything, can't do any interaction can't refresh. The browser itself still works fine, I can create new tabs and close them. But the moment the page fully loads, it freezes in this useless state.

The only way I found to get out of this is to close Vivaldi completely and reopen it again where it works just fine.

I haven't found a way to reliably reproduce this, it happens seemingly randomly. But I have feeling like it has something to do with opening links from outside of the browser (like from Discord or Slack) as those seem to open very slowly now and feels like that is how I encountered this issue most often.

Any info on this?

Using:

Windows 11

Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Computer resources are not stress in any way.