Synchronization only seems to work in one direction.
laurentlepoittevin
Hello everyone,
I have an error with the synchronization of my caldav calendar. I wasn't using the integrated calendar before this test. I'm using the stable version of vivaldi (7.3.3635.2 ) with fedora 41.
The configuration went smoothly, both calendars were detected and the events were displayed correctly. But if I add an event using the integrated calendar, it's not synchronized and I get an error message:
20:53:25.523 error [Calendar - caldav] Erreur lors de la création d’un événement sur le serveur. Réessayez lors de la prochaine synchronisation. <?xml version='1.0' encoding='UTF-8'?><D:error xmlns:D="DAV:" xmlns:C="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:caldav" xmlns:M="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:carddav"> <C:valid-calendar-data/><errordescription>error on generating ical stream: net.fortuna.ical4j.model.ValidationException: Invalid property: DTSTAMP</errordescription></D:error> 403 {"alarmId":"0","allDay":false,"calendarId":"2","categories":"","complete":false,"completed":0,"component_class":"","deletePending":false,"description":"","end_recurring":0,"etag":"","eventTypeId":"0","href":"","ical":"","id":"762","invites":[],"is_recurring":false,"location":"","notifications":[],"organizer":"","percentage_complete":0,"priority":0,"recurrenceExceptions":[],"rrule":"","sequence":0,"status":"","syncPending":true,"task":false,"timezone":"Europe/Paris","title":"TEST4","trash":false,"trash_time":0,"uid":"03247e65-5228-4a5c-9479-437edc46556f","url":"","start":1743256800000,"end":1743260400000,"attachment":[]}
Thanks in advance
Best regards
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
laurentlepoittevin
Thanks. The bug number VB-115672.