Insufficent permission in dropbox folder
-
Hello, I recently messed around with my dropbox folder, moved it to the ssd. It kind of worked, but I noticed, that I no longer can store things in my dropbox folder via Vivaldi. It gives me an "insufficient permissions" error. So i tried to fix that by changing all user rights i could find, but it didn't help. So I decided to move the Dropbox folder back to the internal drive, but the problem ist there too.
Doing the same saving using e.g. Safari works flawlessly.
Any ideas?
7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (arm64)
macOS Version 15.3.2 (Build 24D81)