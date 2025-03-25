When I press the middle mouse button (for the scroll) the usual cursor doesn't disappear but silently "teleports" down to 100px or so
When I'm scrolling with MMB I'm still highlighting things and can click on some of the links (when exiting the scroll) that are ~100px lower than the scroll cursor. IIRC this bug has been present since I started using Vivaldi last year. Rn I'm on the version 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (64-bit) . Never had this issue in Chrome or any other browser before.
Other probably relevant specs: Windows 10 Pro, 19042.1620. Mouse is Logitech MX518 with the Logitech Gaming Software 9.02.74 (driver).
The video of the issue, was recorded on a new user profile with no extensions: https://old.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1g81zt0/when_i_press_the_middle_mouse_button_for_the/
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@JigSaW3xD Any scaling setting in Windows 10?
Any UI zoom setting in Vivaldi?
Does it work without Logitech Gaming Software installed?
No windows scaling, no Vivaldi zoom. I didn't try uninstalling LGS (I need the profiles there which I can't save or export) but I tried turning it off and restarting a PC without it, the issue is still there.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@JigSaW3xD This is an old and known bug:
VB-70247 Offset of the auto-activated links under cursor on page when in autoscroll mode
Happens when DPI Scaling is applied in the Windows OS.
No idea if it can be fixed or when.
I have the same issue, I use 150% DPI scaling in Win10.
But I don't use the MMB scroll mode so not an issue for me.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Ah, ok. Was not in my mind, i never had to use this over decades.
Ohh, I see. Turns out I do have a Win scaling changed. I have it on 100% but it's 150% that's recommended.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@JigSaW3xD 100% is the default scaling so shouldn't matter.
But I just tested launching Vivaldi with:
vivaldi.exe --force-device-scale-factor=1.0
And turns out the bug is still present, so probably is more complicated. Might be something else or a combination of factors.
In any case, the bug report exists, hopefully it will get looked at soon.