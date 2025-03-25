When I'm scrolling with MMB I'm still highlighting things and can click on some of the links (when exiting the scroll) that are ~100px lower than the scroll cursor. IIRC this bug has been present since I started using Vivaldi last year. Rn I'm on the version 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (64-bit) . Never had this issue in Chrome or any other browser before.

Other probably relevant specs: Windows 10 Pro, 19042.1620. Mouse is Logitech MX518 with the Logitech Gaming Software 9.02.74 (driver).

The video of the issue, was recorded on a new user profile with no extensions: https://old.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1g81zt0/when_i_press_the_middle_mouse_button_for_the/