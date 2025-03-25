Unsolved Duckduckgo removal
nw0orb9201
How to completely remove DuckDuckGo from browser. I failed with my attempts (Extensions etc.).
Am I required to find another browser to maintain desired features and privacy concerns??
nw0orb9201
mib2berlin Soprano
@nw0orb9201
Hi, it is only a link to the search engine, remove it in Settings > Search.
Deleting a search engine entry is only possible if it is not set as default search engine.
Silversurfer
Highlight the search engine you want to remove- press the minus - button at the bottom. a new box will appear asking you to confirm to delete.