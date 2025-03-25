Is it possible to mod the clock of the status bar ?
-
Hey all.
I have some status bar at my address bar , like the clock.
At Windows i work with auto-hidden task bar. So , to see the time and date ,
i must hover the mouse at the bottom of the screen.
In real , most of my use is the browsing with Vivaldi.
In Windows , i have set the date format as :
Day-Date-Year. E.g.. today is Tuesday 25 March 2025.
Its important for me to check and the day (Tuesday at ex.).
Is it possible to add the day name at Vivaldi's clock ?
Thanks.
-
@Buglocker With CSS only you could potentially show the contents of the tooltip instead of the clock, but this would not display the day. If you need the day, you would have to make a more complicated Javascript mod.
-
If you mean the clock symbol , i dont have it enabled.
I dont know Java language.
So , isnt possible.
Thanks , for the clarification.
-
@Buglocker What I meant was you could show this probably (haven’t tried) date + time
-
Yes. This already working. The issue is the day's name.
That way, I can know if it's a public holiday (Sunday) or a weekday (Monday-Friday) or Saturday, and plan emergency things accordingly.
-
Do you know which Vivaldi file has its status bar clock variable(s) ?
-
@Buglocker We do not edit existing files within the application, we only add our own. The exception is
window.htmlfor loading mods.
-
@luetage said in Is it possible to mod the clock of the status bar ?:
window.html
You didnt , but i do that (bundle.js).
So if you know you can tell me to try it.
-
@Buglocker I don’t know and I would advise against it. But it’s your install and nobody can stop you, have fun.
-
@luetage
Lol , thanks.
-
@Buglocker said in Is it possible to mod the clock of the status bar ?:
The issue is the day's name.
That way, I can know if it's a public holiday (Sunday) or a weekday (Monday-Friday) or Saturday, and plan emergency things accordingly.
Alternative - (If you use Vivaldi Start Page) the Date widget of Dashboard shows day name.
-
@TbGbe
Yes i use it.
But it requires to open new tab each time. Thanks.
-
@Buglocker said in Is it possible to mod the clock of the status bar ?:
But it requires to open new tab each time. Thanks.
Well, only once (then don't close it ); but OK.
-
@TbGbe
Lol.
E.g i want to work at Vivaldi's mods forum , and i have the option to see the day by just turn my head for 1 sec.
-
@Buglocker said in Is it possible to mod the clock of the status bar ?:
just turn my head for 1 sec.
That's why I don't bother with Weather widget
-
Idea !
Perhaps there is an extension at Chrome store to do that job.
I will search it.