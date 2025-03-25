Hey all.

I have some status bar at my address bar , like the clock.

At Windows i work with auto-hidden task bar. So , to see the time and date ,

i must hover the mouse at the bottom of the screen.

In real , most of my use is the browsing with Vivaldi.

In Windows , i have set the date format as :

Day-Date-Year. E.g.. today is Tuesday 25 March 2025.

Its important for me to check and the day (Tuesday at ex.).



Is it possible to add the day name at Vivaldi's clock ?

Thanks.