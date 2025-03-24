@MinecrafterM that's the tricky part. Chromium encrypt most data with the machine ID (user account) and once you use it elsewhere the data will be un-accessible (notably: passwords, cookies, extensions).

So it might work (poorly) as long the data are removed every time the browser session end and refetched by sync at the new one (which should retain the machine ID you are on in specific moment). But I won't worth risk too much fiddling on this.

Also, the copy will be more volatile than portable, then.