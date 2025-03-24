How to make Vivaldi portable on a flash drive?
-
MinecrafterM
When i try to make Vivaldi portable by installing the standalone version on a flash drive and than plug it into a different device it shows an encryption error, from what i learnt it is not meant to be used on multiple devices, but i want to do it anyways, is it possible to get around it?
-
@MinecrafterM Might be tricky.
You could install a standalone of an usb drive and always run it as guest via a shortcut. This way nothing is saved and you shouldn't store anything encryptable.
The point is everything is changed (at chromium level) is prone to be encrypted and will trigger the message, and I'm not aware of some reliable way to do that in vivaldi.
-
MinecrafterM
@Hadden89 is there a way to keep the data?
-
MinecrafterM
@Hadden89 and is there some way to tell the browser what is the encryption code on a different device? like with some script or something?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@MinecrafterM No, the encryption key is bound to device where it was created on.
-
@MinecrafterM that's the tricky part. Chromium encrypt most data with the machine ID (user account) and once you use it elsewhere the data will be un-accessible (notably: passwords, cookies, extensions).
So it might work (poorly) as long the data are removed every time the browser session end and refetched by sync at the new one (which should retain the machine ID you are on in specific moment). But I won't worth risk too much fiddling on this.
Also, the copy will be more volatile than portable, then.
-
i have 2 bootable window versions on the same notebook,
still i have an encryption error, when i access vivaldi from the other windows, despite i installed it as standalone,
can this be resolved somehow? i want to use the same vivaldi, thats on my software partition, from both os..
most important, i need to have access to mails in both windows.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@schreck said in How to make Vivaldi portable on a flash drive?:
can this be resolved somehow?
No, each Windows installation and each Windows user have their own unique encryption key, which is used to encrypt the important databases.