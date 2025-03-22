Youtube Blocker Is not working here
-
sudipkumar211
Can anyone suggest temporary solution for this?
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@sudipkumar211 See here:
https://www.ghacks.net/2025/03/18/google-pushing-ad-blockers-violate-youtubes-terms-of-service-banners-on-youtube/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94832/youtube-block-ads-with-native-ad-blocker/19?_=1742631492938
Searching the forums would have helped.
In summary:
Either you disable your ad blocker when you want to watch something on YouTube, or you pay for YouTube Premium.
There are no other solutions. YouTube recognizes pretty much every new ad blocker extension and blocks those extensions.