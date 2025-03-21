YouTube blocked access to its videos even if we haven't signed in to YouTube account.
I was barred from watching any YouTube videos in the Vivaldi browser since its ad blockers are turned on. Here are some photos that prove them...
But it's strange that the same videos play well on Brave browser with its ad blocker set aggressive, and Mozilla Firefox is equipped with uBlock Origin. What's the matter?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ibhatt97 Don’t log in, if anything I would imagine this makes it worse. Videos on youtube continue to play fine for me without ads and with just the internal Vivaldi adblocker. Maybe you need to work on your lists.
@luetage the last photo is the one when I've NOT logged into my YouTube account.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ibhatt97 Which lists are you using?
@luetage This list? It's empty...
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ibhatt97 Not the exceptions, the tracker and blocker lists. You can check them out and edit them by clicking on the “managing sources” button.
By default Vivaldi only enables a minimum of lists to prevent pages from breaking, enabling more lists and adding additional lists might help your case.
carlinhosnewstyle
@luetage Hello, if possible, could you show me how to install new trackers and blockers?
If you have a video or tutorial on how to do it, I would appreciate it.
Thank you!
mib2berlin Soprano
@carlinhosnewstyle
Hi, please check:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
You should get all information there.