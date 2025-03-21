The new splash screen has a very distracting "Made with love in Europe" message that is very distracting when loading the browser or when loading a private window.

The red heart in the message is not subtle in any way and it's starting to annoy me. I searched if there is a way to disable the screen but couldn't find anything (although I think the screen is fine, it's just the message that's distracting).

Please can the vivaldi devs add an option to customize the splash screen to not make it so annoying

I'll attach a screenshot of it

