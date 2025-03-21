Please let us modify the new Splash Screen
The new splash screen has a very distracting "Made with love in Europe" message that is very distracting when loading the browser or when loading a private window.
The red heart in the message is not subtle in any way and it's starting to annoy me. I searched if there is a way to disable the screen but couldn't find anything (although I think the screen is fine, it's just the message that's distracting).
Please can the vivaldi devs add an option to customize the splash screen to not make it so annoying
I'll attach a screenshot of it
I would be in favour of customising it to have a monochrome heart icon instead. Much less distracting, still gets the message across.
♥︎
That would be less annoying, a good "middle ground"
Any message has no place in a splash screen that opens with any new window and even more this one that makes the eyes roll with its unoriginality .You 'd also want to mention it in the current snapshot thread where most feedback is being gathered in "real time" https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106622/web-panels-lazy-loading-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3640-3
@npro I agree that putting a message in the splash screen (that is visible for a fraction of a second!) is not a good idea. I would love to remove it but I would at least accept a less distracting heart.
@maniac0 It is grey in the snapshot version, it is still annoying and distracting.
(and btw it could be at least original and closer to their slogan: "Made in Europe for our friends", instead of this "hearts and kisses" Valentine slop.
"Oktoberfest Wurst made with in Germany"
"Pasta made with in Italy"
"Tiramisu made with in France"
"Vivaldi made with in Europe" )
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, we have a bug report about users report the splash need 1 to 3 seconds to disappear, I confirmed it.
I checked 7.1 and cant even see it.
Open a new window shows it for 2/10 of a second on my stone age laptop, I cant even read the text.
Chrome and Edge shows a white or black page, no idea if this would be better in any way.
Hey, it's great that it's going to be grey in the next version!
I hear you with the cheesy slogan complain... I find it more distracting than cheesy but you do have a point there.
If you have a petition somewhere that I can upvote to eliminate the text just send me the link (I'm new here so I don't know my way around the forum)
I didn't make one, I discovered it only lately as well and I just wrote in the previous snapshot thread (locked now) about how bad it is, how less annoying it could at least be, and asked if there is a way to remove it via CSS or something as well. Got 4+6 upvotes meaning a good percentage of participants are annoyed by it as well. You could express your dissatisfaction/request in the latest snapshot thread; that section has better visibility and you give direct feedback on the build that is being worked on.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@npro A Snapshot thread for older/last version is usually not unlocked for years.
If you think a feature ie needed, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
I also believe it needs to be optional to completely remove it. One of the big advantages of Vivaldi browser is that it allows us to personalize and customize it. This forced messaging is the exact opposite of that.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Kuttyjoe And what do you want instead of the splash?
The splash is generated and before all UI is loaded.
You want a white or black empty page?
-
@DoctorG A feature request for something that is in early baking status is silly, feedback must be given in real time, otherwise it will be too late. So I advise people to give their feedback there, and that is also what the devs want to hear in snapshots, in order to steer accordingly and in time.
@DoctorG As far as I see, people don't have a problem with the splash per se (which is a good thing otherwise we all would be blinded by those famous white flashes of Opera and Vivaldi based on those bad performing "web technologies" Speed Dial and UI are based on) but don't want distracting messages, emoticons on it. And it should be darker of course, like it was pre 7.2.
Came here after looking to see if someone thought the same as me.
Having a dark OS and dark themed browser to then be flashed by this is not nice. I would prefer it was darker if not black.
-
Agree!
It's annoying, distracting, looks out of place (with grey-like color gradient fullscreen) of my desktop and Vivaldi theme. Option to disable it would be nice.
Slogan could be moved to About page.
barbudo2005
Question about the splash screen:
Doesn't the team have enough workload to request these trifles?
@Stardust said in Please let us modify the new Splash Screen:
Slogan could be moved to About page.
Good idea! if they want to maintain the slogan, that's a better place to be.
And also knowing that the splash screen doesn't respect the color pallet of the theme is problematic. I have the default theme so I didn't notice mayor difference, but people that use dark theme are very much affected by this and I can see that I would be annoyed as well.
Pesala Ambassador
What has changed that people now hate on love and goodwill? This is a complete non-issue — the splash screen is only viewed for less than a second. There is barely even time to read the message. If it bugs you, blink when you start up Vivaldi.
RadekPilich
You can't be serious guys.
With from Europe.