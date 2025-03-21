Web Panels lazy loading – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3640.3
In today’s snapshot, we an fix an issue with web panels loading when they should not.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
VB-114447 nice confirmed via Vivaldi task manager
[Bookmarks][Menu] Folder middle mouse button clicks does not open sites (VB-115114)
Function restored; thank you!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Thanks for fixing the web panels loading on startup
I was hoping a fix for that would also fix the panels opening occasionally on startup, but looks like that's a different case.
However, it looks like now web panels are loaded blank on first load, unless clicked again.
Is this a known issue, should I report it?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Best fix for me: Load webpanels lazily on startup
Nice fix "Folder middle mouse button clicks does not open sites" – works fine.
@Pathduck said in Web Panels lazy loading – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3640.3:
the panels opening occasionally on startup, but looks like that's a different case.
Seems do, upgraded to this version (check for updates), started Vivaldi and "Downloads Panel" opened.
Just a thought, is this update a download which opens the panel?
@TbGbe said in Web Panels lazy loading – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3640.3:
Just a thought, is this update a download which opens the panel?
No, it's just a bug.
Appears to be linked to certain sites added as web panels. Some have reported removing Vivaldi Social fixed it. For me it appears to be a Emoji site loaded as a panel causes it.
@Pathduck said in Web Panels lazy loading – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3640.3:
Some have reported removing Vivaldi Social fixed it
Yes, saw that and removed ALL sites from panel - so that's not the cause (for this occurrence).
Another restart and panel did not open, so maybe a random thing
@TbGbe Yes, removing all web panels should "fix" it. Not a good workaround for most though.
I believe it's fixed internally already.
@pathduck: I think I know what that is and it is not a bug. Try any other web panel besides Vivaldi Social, is it a problem there? If yes, it is a bug and I would appreciate you logging it. If it is just Vivaldi Social, don't worry about it for now.
-
@Ruarí I reported VB-115359 and confirmed by others
Same problem with any other web panel, doesn't really matter.
@pathduck: Indeed there is a fix on the way for the panel opens when it should not in a new window.
@pathduck: Ok, then I cannot reproduce that at all, neither can anyone around me.
@Ruarí As I meant to say, I had removed ALL sites from panel before this upgrade.
So I only have the "standard" panels (including mail, calendar etc.)
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@TbGbe Just to make things a little less muddy, there's three different issues here.
All web panels loading in the background on browser start, i.e. Lazy Load setting is ignored. Fixed in this snapshot - VB-114447.
Panels (not just web) opening automatically on browser start even when closed on exit. Appears to be linked to some sites added as panels.
Still an issue in Snapshots, but apparently fixed in Sopranos builds from my testing.
Web Panels opening a blank view the first time if closed on exit. Reported as VB-115359.
-
Ok, I see it, it is not enough to collapse the panel but fully close it.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Nice! Shift+Middle-Mouse on bookmark bar folder opens tabs in foreground, where as Ctrl+Middle-Mouse in background.
Waited so long for it.