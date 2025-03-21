Pretty much the title. My tabs (classic top horizontal placement if it matters) don't have any closing/opening animations, even though I have animations turned on and the rest of the UI elements are animated.

The only (weird) exception is that a closing animation will play for the tab if I have the following layout:

Tab1 - tab2

if I close tab1 with ctrl+w (closing via mouseclick won't play any animation regardless of tab position), an animation will play out BUT it will only run the anim if there's another tab in front of it. If I were to close tab2, it would close without any animation.

it's not a huge bother, but I found it a bit weird since I find it relatively inconsistent. If it matters, I'm running the UI in compact mode