1Password Desktop <-> 1Password Vivali
Hi,
Is there a way to fix the integration between 1Password extension on Vivaldi and 1Password desktop?
I have installed the
.debpackage from https://1password.com/downloads/linux.
Distro: Ubuntu 24.04
Thanks in advance!
mib2berlin Soprano
@masterboy
Hi, do you use the .deb package for Vivaldi too?
I cant test this but I guess we have some users using 1Password.
fredallas Supporters
Hello @masterboy
Have you tried these steps? https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91288/1password-extension-doesn-t-unlock-in-step-w-the-1password-desktop-application
Regards
Fred.
I use KeePassXC and have no problems. Maybe this issue is 1Password related, and not Vivaldi ones?