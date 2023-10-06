Note: These instructions are for the Linux desktop, but this issue will occur on all platforms. I just don't have a solution for Windows or Mac or anything else.

ISSUE: The browser extension doesn't auto-unlock in lockstep (pun intended) with the desktop application as it should.

ASSUMPTION: 1Password, the desktop application, has this setting switched on:: three stacked dots -> Settings -> Browser -> {X} Connect with 1Password in the browser

REASON (why is it happening): Vivaldi is not an officially supported browser.

PATH TO RESOLUTION: I sent in a support request to 1Password (agilebits), and they sent a nice email explaining how to fix this. They have documentation on how to resolve a similar-looking, but not the same, issue: https://support.1password.com/connect-1password-browser-app/

REQUEST: Maybe this can be added to the Vivadi docs somewhere? Or maybe it just lives here.

WORKAROUND: Manually declare Vivaldi as supported. Here's how (the linux version):

Quit 1Password for Linux (desktop app) and Vivaldi Open a terminal, and run sudo mkdir /etc/1password (if you've done this already, you can skip it). Run cd /etc/1password Run sudo nano custom_allowed_browsers (i.e., open in text editor) Feel free to use your preferred text editor in place of nano Paste in the appropriate browser binary name, in this case vivaldi-bin Save the file - in Nano, this is done by Ctrl+x -> y -> Enter In terminal, run…

sudo chown root:root /etc/1password/custom_allowed_browsers && sudo chmod 755 /etc/1password/custom_allowed_browsers