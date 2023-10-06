We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
1Password extension doesn't unlock in-step w/ the 1Password desktop application
Note: These instructions are for the Linux desktop, but this issue will occur on all platforms. I just don't have a solution for Windows or Mac or anything else.
ISSUE: The browser extension doesn't auto-unlock in lockstep (pun intended) with the desktop application as it should.
ASSUMPTION: 1Password, the desktop application, has this setting switched on::
three stacked dots->
Settings->
Browser->
{X} Connect with 1Password in the browser
REASON (why is it happening): Vivaldi is not an officially supported browser.
PATH TO RESOLUTION: I sent in a support request to 1Password (agilebits), and they sent a nice email explaining how to fix this. They have documentation on how to resolve a similar-looking, but not the same, issue: https://support.1password.com/connect-1password-browser-app/
REQUEST: Maybe this can be added to the Vivadi docs somewhere? Or maybe it just lives here.
WORKAROUND: Manually declare Vivaldi as supported. Here's how (the linux version):
- Quit 1Password for Linux (desktop app) and Vivaldi
- Open a terminal, and run
sudo mkdir /etc/1password(if you've done this already, you can skip it).
- Run
cd /etc/1password
- Run
sudo nano custom_allowed_browsers(i.e., open in text editor)
- Feel free to use your preferred text editor in place of nano
- Paste in the appropriate browser binary name, in this case
vivaldi-bin
- Save the file - in Nano, this is done by
Ctrl+x->
y->
Enter
- In terminal, run…
- In terminal, run…
sudo chown root:root /etc/1password/custom_allowed_browsers && sudo chmod 755 /etc/1password/custom_allowed_browsers
- Restart your device
- Run 1Password - it will read our new config file and make the appropriate connections.
fatcow1234
Thanks for sharing!