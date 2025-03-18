.crx extensions don't download on Vivaldi, but the same .crx extension downloads just fine on Firefox
paultanase Supporters
I've never encountered this behaviour before. Basically, I wanted to download BPC - the one hosted on russian github knockoff, because I've been using it for months on Firefox with no issues.
The thing is, I tried downloading the chrome/chromium .crx file, it would show up as downloaded in download history on Vivaldi but the file was nowhere to be seen. I thought it was either Defender or Adguard blocking the download, but apparently none of them block it and if I try downloading it on Firefox, it works just fine.
Does Vivaldi block .crx downloads by default?
No.
Is that a linke without SSL? Then saving may fail.
But unsigned/old extensions can not be installed.
And i guess some links of filenames could be blocklisted in Chromium Safe Browsing.
paultanase Supporters
@DoctorG There's one thing that's puzzling to me, though - I was able to install it on Vivaldi, but I couldn't download it, I had to use Firefox to get it.
When I tried installing it, it worked just fine. I don't think it's blocklisted in Safe browsing either, since I also have safe browsing active on FF and it didn't block it. I'm also pretty sure it has SSL - the site itself is legit, even though it's... russian. I could throw a link if you want, or you can search for "magnolia1234 bpc". It's hosted on russian github because it got DMCA'd on both github and gitlab.
EDIT: Again, it's weird behaviour because the download would show up as finished but then there would be no file
Oh, i can confirm, download of a .crx works, but it is not saved.
I will created a bug report in internal tracker now.
VB-115101 "Extension file is downloaded but not saved" - Confirmed
paultanase Supporters
@DoctorG thank you
@Woife In OS file save dialog Save As should work.
Please try.