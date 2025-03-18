@DoctorG There's one thing that's puzzling to me, though - I was able to install it on Vivaldi, but I couldn't download it, I had to use Firefox to get it.

When I tried installing it, it worked just fine. I don't think it's blocklisted in Safe browsing either, since I also have safe browsing active on FF and it didn't block it. I'm also pretty sure it has SSL - the site itself is legit, even though it's... russian. I could throw a link if you want, or you can search for "magnolia1234 bpc". It's hosted on russian github because it got DMCA'd on both github and gitlab.

EDIT: Again, it's weird behaviour because the download would show up as finished but then there would be no file