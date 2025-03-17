hCaptcha on Presearch suddenly not working
-
Andy_teacher
I just noticed that with the latest Vivaldi for Linux (7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ), I am unable to log in to Presearch because the hCaptcha widget keeps crashing.
Checking other Chrome-based browsers on my system (Mageia 9, Plasma 5 desktop), they appear to have no issues.
Has anyone else experienced this?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Andy_teacher
Hi, doesn't crash for me on the same version, specs in my signature:
I can finish the captcha.
Try this in a Guest Profile to sort out extensions, settings.
Do you use any chrome://flags, Wayland or X11?