How can I fully customize Vivaldi's UI on macOS to match my workflow and visual preferences?
Custom panel layout? I need to move panels precisely, but they snap oddly. How do I get pixel-perfect panel positioning?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Yurina123 What’s a panel to you? Are you talking about panel container buttons? You cannot move a panel, the panel container is either on the left or right side and the panels open from it full height. The panel container buttons are evenly spaced anyway. You can introduce separators for additional spacing.
Streptococcus
Can you not use one of the themes from the settings, or get another one from someone else?