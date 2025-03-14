All of a sudden after upgrading Vivaldi, I am getting Black displays on video running Netflix, Max and Prime Video. The interesting part is the Ads all seem to run just fine on Max and Prime Video but once the content starts this is where I get black display and just audio.

Youtube works just fine, I experience this on Incognito mode as well. Is anyone else having issues with this?

I am currently running 7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (arm64) on 15.3.2.