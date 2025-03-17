Solved Move tab to top of open tabs
-
I tend to end up with a vertical tab stack that have been opened for all kinds of reasons. If the most recent one or two are actually important, it would be helpful to be able to right-click on the important tab and have an option under the Move Tab pulldown called "To Top" so that this tab is preserved when I am about to do a "Close the Tabs Below" to clean things up.
I realize that Pin Tab is available to get that tab to the top of the stack, but then it is semi-permanent until an Unpin Tab is issued. I realize that Move Tab - Up is available but when one has 45 tabs open, it is less than ideal to move the tab up one at a time.
-
@wrjenness The menus can be edited in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation.
-
@wrjenness In Settings, Keyboard, Tabs, there are commands for moving tabs. Assign a shortcut. This worked for me:
- Move Tabs to Beginning = Ctrl+Alt+Shift+PageUp
- Move Tabs to End = Ctrl+Alt+Shift+PageDown
- Move Active Tab Backward = Ctrl+Shift+PageUp
- Move Active Tab Forward = Ctrl+Shift+PageDown
Much to my surprise, this moves tabs only within a stack, which happens to be what you want.
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
-
@Pesala Thank you for the suggestion to use a keyboard shortcut. I was requesting that the feature be put into the right-click Move context menu for the tab. However, this shortcut does provide the function. When I said "stack" I just meant a pile of vertical tabs, not an actual Stack. I assigned Ctrl-Meta-T to Move Tabs to Beginning and it moved my selected tab to the top. Very nice, thank you.
-
@wrjenness The menus can be edited in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation.
-
Thank you again. I finally gave Menu Customization a go and got my function added. Much appreciated.
-
Wwrjenness marked this topic as a question
-
Wwrjenness has marked this topic as solved
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests