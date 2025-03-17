I tend to end up with a vertical tab stack that have been opened for all kinds of reasons. If the most recent one or two are actually important, it would be helpful to be able to right-click on the important tab and have an option under the Move Tab pulldown called "To Top" so that this tab is preserved when I am about to do a "Close the Tabs Below" to clean things up.

I realize that Pin Tab is available to get that tab to the top of the stack, but then it is semi-permanent until an Unpin Tab is issued. I realize that Move Tab - Up is available but when one has 45 tabs open, it is less than ideal to move the tab up one at a time.