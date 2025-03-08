Why does my search go via affinity.net?
When I type Amazon or Aliexpress in the search bar, which is set to Google Search, it briefly goes via affinity.net.
Why is this?
I have disabled all my extensions.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Chrisl300
Hi, it depends on the location but I guess this is Direct Match or Best Result in Settings Address Bar > Priority List.
In Germany Aliexpress is a direct match:
Disable Direct Match in the list.
@mib2berlin
Thank-you, it was direct match. It also did the same in Private mode.
I am disappointed that this is a default setting in Vivaldi.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Chrisl300
It's like the default bookmarks Vivaldi come with, the only way to generate income.
Check: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/what-is-direct-match/
I have it disabled too but it would be helpful in this case because Amazon and Aliexpress is a direct match for me.