Hello everyone,

I’m new to Vivaldi — I installed it on my desktop PC yesterday and quickly got comfortable with it. I’m extremely happy so far!

Today, I decided to install Vivaldi on my laptop. I enabled sync, and I noticed that themes and workspaces don’t sync, but that’s fine — I imported my theme and manually recreated my workspace.

However, no matter what I do, every time I open Vivaldi, the welcome page keeps popping up, which breaks my workspace setup.

I already searched the forum and asked AI for help, here’s what I’ve tried so far:

I checked the Has_seen_welcome_page file, and it was already set to true.

I set the homepage to about:blank in the Vivaldi settings, but that didn’t help.

I verified that the "Startup with" option is set to "Last session" in the settings.

I completely uninstalled Vivaldi, deleted all related files, and reinstalled it — but the issue persists.

I’m out of ideas at this point.

Does anyone have any suggestions or insights?

Thanks a lot!