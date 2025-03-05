Vivaldi Welcome Page Keeps Appearing After First Run
-
vladimirtotolidis
Hello everyone,
I’m new to Vivaldi — I installed it on my desktop PC yesterday and quickly got comfortable with it. I’m extremely happy so far!
Today, I decided to install Vivaldi on my laptop. I enabled sync, and I noticed that themes and workspaces don’t sync, but that’s fine — I imported my theme and manually recreated my workspace.
However, no matter what I do, every time I open Vivaldi, the welcome page keeps popping up, which breaks my workspace setup.
I already searched the forum and asked AI for help, here’s what I’ve tried so far:
I checked the Has_seen_welcome_page file, and it was already set to true.
I set the homepage to about:blank in the Vivaldi settings, but that didn’t help.
I verified that the "Startup with" option is set to "Last session" in the settings.
I completely uninstalled Vivaldi, deleted all related files, and reinstalled it — but the issue persists.
I’m out of ideas at this point.
Does anyone have any suggestions or insights?
Thanks a lot!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@vladimirtotolidis Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@vladimirtotolidis When you close the Welcome page with Ctrl+W and restart that should help.
-
vladimirtotolidis
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi Welcome Page Keeps Appearing After First Run:
@vladimirtotolidis When you close the Welcome page with Ctrl+W and restart that should help.
Thank you so much for your help!
It turns out the solution was incredibly simple — just pressing Ctrl+W to close the welcome page did the trick.
Everything is working perfectly now. Thanks again @DoctorG for your suggestions and support!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@vladimirtotolidis said in Vivaldi Welcome Page Keeps Appearing After First Run:
Thanks again @DoctorG for your suggestions and support!
You are welcome.