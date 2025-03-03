Background

The "Switch Tabs by Scrolling" setting currently does three things:

It enables tab switching by scrolling while hovering over the tab bar, It enables tab switching by scrolling while holding down the Alt key, and It enables tab switching by scrolling while holding down the right mouse button.

Problem

I want to use Right-click scrolling to switch tabs while still being able to scroll the tab bar normally. Currently, enabling this setting prevents normal scrolling of the tab bar when using vertical tabs. Dragging the scroll bar still works, of course, but it is inefficient.

Proposed solutions

Alternative 1 (preferred):

Split the different behaviors into their own settings:

Switch Tabs by Scrolling on Hover

Switch Tabs by Scrolling with Alt Key

Switch Tabs By Scrolling with Right mouse button (should probably be placed under Mouse settings)

Alternative 2:

Extend "Enable Horizontal Scrolling" to support vertical tabs as well - i.e., holding Shift while hovering over the Tab Bar should allow scrolling. Currently, if this setting is enabled together with "Switch Tabs by Scrolling" and you try Shift + Mouse Wheel on a vertical tab bar, nothing happens. This could complement Alternative 1 by ensuring you can still scroll the tab bar independently, even when tab switching is enabled.

Also, for consistency, "Switch Tabs by Scrolling" and "Switch Workspaces using Mouse Wheel" should follow the same wording, as both settings enable similar scrolling-based functionality.