Split the different behaviors of "Switch Tabs by Scrolling" into their own settings
Background
The "Switch Tabs by Scrolling" setting currently does three things:
- It enables tab switching by scrolling while hovering over the tab bar,
- It enables tab switching by scrolling while holding down the Alt key, and
- It enables tab switching by scrolling while holding down the right mouse button.
Problem
I want to use Right-click scrolling to switch tabs while still being able to scroll the tab bar normally. Currently, enabling this setting prevents normal scrolling of the tab bar when using vertical tabs. Dragging the scroll bar still works, of course, but it is inefficient.
Proposed solutions
Alternative 1 (preferred):
Split the different behaviors into their own settings:
- Switch Tabs by Scrolling on Hover
- Switch Tabs by Scrolling with Alt Key
- Switch Tabs By Scrolling with Right mouse button (should probably be placed under Mouse settings)
Alternative 2:
Extend "Enable Horizontal Scrolling" to support vertical tabs as well - i.e., holding Shift while hovering over the Tab Bar should allow scrolling. Currently, if this setting is enabled together with "Switch Tabs by Scrolling" and you try Shift + Mouse Wheel on a vertical tab bar, nothing happens. This could complement Alternative 1 by ensuring you can still scroll the tab bar independently, even when tab switching is enabled.
Also, for consistency, "Switch Tabs by Scrolling" and "Switch Workspaces using Mouse Wheel" should follow the same wording, as both settings enable similar scrolling-based functionality.
@Lurkin Completely agree with this. Of course I made my own post about it, but this adds to it. I just want to point out and clarify that the user should be able to hold down a modifier key such as the Shift key (or any other available modifier key of the users choosing which should also be a feature) to Cancel out or disable the "Switch Tabs by Scolling" feature while it is enabled not just for scrolling the vertical tab bar with the mouse wheel but also with the other 2 options you listed which is holding the right-click mouse button and holding the Alt/Option key. If that's what you meant as well then my mistake, but I think that should be pointed out and clarified for anyone possibly reading this.
Pesala Ambassador
@Lurkin Please vote for / comment on the existing feature request:
@Pesala They already did
Pesala Ambassador
@dustinx33 Just making sure they know before this duplicate gets archived, and I can no longer reply.
@Pesala This isn't entirely a duplicate. They are adding a request to split the feature into separate settings, something I didn't request.
@Pesala So this is a different request and should not be archived.