Allow Switching Tabs by Scrolling with the modifier key (inverse of what it currently is), Change Modifier Key, Work with Mouse Wheel
- I want to switch tabs by scrolling with the modifier key. Right now it is the opposite, you hold down SHIFT+scroll left or right (for horizontal tab bar), or up or down (for vertical tab bar) to scroll the tab bar. I want to scroll the tab bar like normal without a modifier key when the "switch tabs by scrolling" is enabled, and then if I want to switch tabs then I want to use a modifier key to switch tabs by pressing and holding the modifier key and scrolling up or down, left or right. I want the option to choose to keep the default setting of holding the modifier key and scrolling to scroll the tab strip, and I want what I am suggesting which is to do the opposite to switch tabs by pressing a modifier, so I want both options to be available.
- I want to use any modifier key of my choosing to switch tabs or scroll the tab bar, not just SHIFT. Right now SHIFT is the modifier key that has to be pressed to scroll the tab bar when "Switch tabs by scrolling" is enabled. It's the only choice for a modifier key. There is currently no other choice. I want all other modifier keys to be a choice such as control, command, tab, option, etc. as well, instead of just SHIFT.
- I want to be able to scroll the tab bar with the mouse wheel when "switching tabs by scrolling" is enabled for the vertical tab bar. Right now when I press and hold down SHIFT to scroll the tab bar when the vertical tab bar is chosen I can't use the mouse wheel to scroll the tab bar. It only works for the horizontal tab bar, not the vertical tab bar. I don't know if it's a bug or not, it should work so I can scroll the tab bar when it is vertical with the mouse wheel.