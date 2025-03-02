@DoctorG Hi again Dr G.

I tried what you said and changed my default keyring in the Passwords and Keys Utility to 1234, but now vivaldi wants 2 different passwords, one after the other. 1234 then my login password.



I tried changing the password for Chrome Safe Storage and Chrome Safe Storage Control, but that just locked me out of Vivaldi and I lost all my passwords etc. Thankfully when I got back in my settings were saved.

The same thing happened by deleting Chrome Safe Storage and Chrome Safe Storage Control. Locked out, lost passwords.

After a few reboots Chrome Safe Storage and Chrome Safe Storage Control were back and I could use Vivaldi without losing my passwords. That's when I tried your 1234 password test.

If I used terminal and typed "vivaldi --password-store=basic" I would only have to type password once.

People on Ubuntu forum are trying to wrap their head around this with the Chrome browser too. Not the double password check but just why you have to enter a password at all to use a browser. Every one is talking about how to disable it with various successes and pitfalls.

So I think this bug is a remnant of Chrome rather than a feature of Vivaldi

Thanks for considering