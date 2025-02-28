vivaldi.webmail with Mailvelope
i saw this option on vivaldi.snapshow webmail...
is possible to activate this feature...?
i got chrome n firefox extansions from their github,
but how to install on vivaldi.snapshop?
#vivaldi #mail
just an update on this...
only what can be done some workaround...
i installed Mailvelope extension on firefox...
than attached my vivaldi.mail...
thing is u verify Mailvelope.mail from vivaldi webmail...
generaly this Mailvelope same OpenKeychain app for android ...
only uses different key serv keys.mailvelope.com ...
good thing is that u can import ur vivaldi.keys on Mailvelope n vice vrse...
After u publish urs pub keys on mailvelope servs u get this:
its good tool u can use ur keys since OpenKeychain app doesnt work on all browser but on email client app like ...
thread solved... ️