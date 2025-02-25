All video's not working. Fresh standalone install. Major norwegian news outlet.
Totto
All videos not showing, just a blank space where it is supposed to be.
Try for example this one > https://tv.finansavisen.no/nb/watch/2227
- Problem exist on a fresh new, standalone installation
(no extensions, no profile syncing, etc. Video is the first page loaded after inst.)
- Finansavisen.no is a major norwegian financial news vendor
Can you confirm?
- VERSION: 7.1.3570.54 (Stable channel) (64-biters)
Pathduck
@Totto Works fine here.
Try to disable the adblocker as per the troubleshooting guide.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Totto
Oups. THAT i forgot. hahah -thx