Blank UI on startup
First of all, I have searched and found that users have reported a similar issue in the past, and have seen a couple of solutions, but I believe my case is different, as I will explain below.
The problem I'm seeing is that when I start Vivaldi, no web pages or UI controls are visible; only a light grey screen with the V logo in the center. I am unable to close the program normally, so I have to kill the process from the command line.
SYSTEM INFO:
Hardware: ASUS VivoBook F512D - AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with Radeon Vega Mobile Gfx
OS: Manjaro Linux, last updated ~3 days ago
Desktop: XFCE
I've used Vivaldi on this machine since I bought it 4 1/2 years ago. This issue began maybe 5-6 months ago - I didn't pay close attention since I was not using the machine regularly at the time.
I have tried (at least 3 times) removing the Default profile. When I do that, Vivaldi will start normally once. But the next time I try to use it, the screen is blank once again. In other words, Vivaldi starts with the blank screen whenever there is a preexisting Default profile, including the auto-generated one with no modifications.
I have also tried
vivaldi --disable-gpu, but that has no effect.
What else should I try?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@caelia2 Any error messages when starting in Shell/Terminal with command:
vivaldi&
What happens if starting with a temporary fresh profile :
vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/TESTVIV" &
[3069:3112:0225/144917.704335:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.DBus.Properties.Get: object_path= /org/freedesktop/portal/desktop: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.InvalidArgs: No such interface “org.freedesktop.portal.FileChooser” [3069:3112:0225/144917.705838:ERROR:select_file_dialog_linux_portal.cc(286)] Failed to read portal version property [3069:3069:0225/144943.252337:ERROR:network_service_instance_impl.cc(613)] Network service crashed, restarting service. [3069:3069:0225/144943.262990:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.portal.Secret.RetrieveSecret: object_path= /org/freedesktop/portal/desktop: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.UnknownMethod: No such interface “org.freedesktop.portal.Secret” on object at path /org/freedesktop/portal/desktop [3069:3069:0225/144943.263028:ERROR:secret_portal_key_provider.cc(150)] Failed to retrieve secret: No response from portal. [3069:3069:0225/144943.751033:ERROR:service_worker_task_queue.cc(198)] DidStartWorkerFail mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli: 3
What happens if starting with a temporary fresh profile :
vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/TESTVIV" &
With this, I get the same result as when I remove the Default profile: the GUI comes up fine the first time (when the specified profile doesn't yet exist), then I get the blank screen on the second and subsequent attempts.