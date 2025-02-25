First of all, I have searched and found that users have reported a similar issue in the past, and have seen a couple of solutions, but I believe my case is different, as I will explain below.

The problem I'm seeing is that when I start Vivaldi, no web pages or UI controls are visible; only a light grey screen with the V logo in the center. I am unable to close the program normally, so I have to kill the process from the command line.

SYSTEM INFO:

Hardware: ASUS VivoBook F512D - AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with Radeon Vega Mobile Gfx

OS: Manjaro Linux, last updated ~3 days ago

Desktop: XFCE

I've used Vivaldi on this machine since I bought it 4 1/2 years ago. This issue began maybe 5-6 months ago - I didn't pay close attention since I was not using the machine regularly at the time.

I have tried (at least 3 times) removing the Default profile. When I do that, Vivaldi will start normally once. But the next time I try to use it, the screen is blank once again. In other words, Vivaldi starts with the blank screen whenever there is a preexisting Default profile, including the auto-generated one with no modifications.

I have also tried vivaldi --disable-gpu , but that has no effect.

What else should I try?