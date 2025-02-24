Hi, I ran into a problem using the Windows on ARM build of firefox on the website editor of Squarespace.

Most functions worked but one in particular that would fail to work at all was the edit button. I ended up having to download firefox and to my relief it at least let me finish the task. So we know it's possible but it would seem both Vivaldi and Edge had trouble using this function of the editor in squarespace.

To be fair my client had his site poorly built and it has to load a lot of images so it could be that BUT it DID work on firefox so there is hope.

I'm attaching a video recording for reference since I dont know the exact technical terms to describe what is failing.

Heres the google drive link to my screen recording illustrating this issue of compatibility with vivaldi and the squarespace editor:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QgVQDC82ObXu2MAnABcLjtnkOIX6nlRW/view?usp=sharing