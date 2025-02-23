Okay so let me detail how I got it to work here. So For reasons I do not know Vivaldi was only finding the .config/microsoft-edge-dev folder so I moved all the files in microsoft-edge-stable/microsoft-edge to this folder, then I ran into another issue it kept saying edge is open even after I killed the app completely using Gnome System Monitor, after taking a look through the files I tried deleting the lock files in .config/microsoft-edge-dev and that solved the issue I was able to import my data. There is still a problem though if you try to re-import the data with extensions installed it causes Vivaldi to crash so you have to remove all the extensions or un-select it and then re run the import.

P.S I uninstalled my edge but I made sure to backup the contents in .config so I can use it later, turns out importing still works without edge installed so long as the files are there

Hope this helps someone out