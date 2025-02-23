Unable to import data from debian Edge
-
Before blaming the software I want to know if I am doing something wrong. I tried importing data from .config/microsoft-edge-stable but it doesn't work and now I don't know what to do. Edge has some issues such as the random deletion of history data and also open tabs disappearing after a shutdown or restart but Vivaldi isn't doing itself any favours I try importing the data and it says import successful but there's nothing there no bookmarks, no open tabs, no history nothing. I am using the latest version of Vivaldi (The deb package) as well as Edge (deb package as well)
-
Has anyone been able to successfully import their data?
-
Okay so let me detail how I got it to work here. So For reasons I do not know Vivaldi was only finding the .config/microsoft-edge-dev folder so I moved all the files in microsoft-edge-stable/microsoft-edge to this folder, then I ran into another issue it kept saying edge is open even after I killed the app completely using Gnome System Monitor, after taking a look through the files I tried deleting the lock files in .config/microsoft-edge-dev and that solved the issue I was able to import my data. There is still a problem though if you try to re-import the data with extensions installed it causes Vivaldi to crash so you have to remove all the extensions or un-select it and then re run the import.
P.S I uninstalled my edge but I made sure to backup the contents in .config so I can use it later, turns out importing still works without edge installed so long as the files are there
Hope this helps someone out