What happens:

When I approach the pen to the tablet, the cursor disappears, I cannot click or interract with anything on screen, on any website.

What should to (and used to) happen:

Work like a mouse, as it used to, and still does on firefox. This does not seem to be a KDE issue (even though there are plenty of those too with plasma 6.3.0) but rather a vivaldi issue as firefox works fine.

I use Vivaldi as my browser of choice, it is the best browser I've ever used and want to continue using it, but with the tablet not working at all I have to log in on firefox with all the sites I need the tablet for, which is inconevnient

7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) - flatpak

Nobara Linux 41

KDE Plasma 6.3.0

KWin