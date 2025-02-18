Graphics tablet not working
CaptainQuertz
What happens:
When I approach the pen to the tablet, the cursor disappears, I cannot click or interract with anything on screen, on any website.
What should to (and used to) happen:
Work like a mouse, as it used to, and still does on firefox. This does not seem to be a KDE issue (even though there are plenty of those too with plasma 6.3.0) but rather a vivaldi issue as firefox works fine.
I use Vivaldi as my browser of choice, it is the best browser I've ever used and want to continue using it, but with the tablet not working at all I have to log in on firefox with all the sites I need the tablet for, which is inconevnient
7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) - flatpak
Nobara Linux 41
KDE Plasma 6.3.0
KWin
mib2berlin Soprano
@CaptainQuertz
Hi, please test this with Chromium, Firefox is completely different.
If it work there it is a Vivaldi issue and you can make a bug report.
The Flatpack version still have issues, test to install the .deb.
Cheers, mib
CaptainQuertz
@mib2berlin
I just tested multiple things:
On my main system (nobara 41 KDE):
Vivaldi flatpak: bugged
Vesktop flatpak: bugged
Discord canary flatpak: works
Steam: works
Chromium flatpak: works
Vivaldi DNF: works
Every app that is not chromium based such as firefox, krita, blender, etc: works
On an old macbook with ubuntu and its gnome desktop:
Vivaldi flatpak: works
It seems it's only certain chromium based apps on KDE that do not work correctly. Is there a way I can check if chromium based apps are running native on wayland or through xwayland?
mib2berlin Soprano
@CaptainQuertz
To my knowledge you have to enable XWayland with a flag but I am still use the XServer, other users are more experienced here.