Installing Vivaldi on openSUSE
-
Hi, what is the best way to install Vivaldi on openSUSE and run updates automatically? Thanks
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Manuel73
Hi, download the .rpm from vivaldi.com, install with
sudo rpm -ihv vivaldi-7.1.xyz.rpmin a terminal.
This installs Vivaldi in the default location, add all links in the system and add the Vivaldi reprository to the system.
Now you will get all updates with a system update.
Cheers, mib
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
If using openSUSE Tumbleweed or Slowroll, openSUSE recommends using
zypperto install/remove/update packages.
sudo zypper install vivaldi-stable-7.1.xyz.rpm
Sources:
-
@mib2berlin and @edwardp great information, thank you both.