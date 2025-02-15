Solved Not able to disable autoplay on Youtube
-
Version : 7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (arm64)
I'm not able to disable video autoplay on Youtube despite blocking autoplay in settings. I also tried adding site specific settings and global autoplay settings to "Block", but the videos still autoplay when I open a video on a new tab and switch to it.
The only time the feature works as expected is when such a tab is hibernated and when it reloads, the autoplay is blocked.
Other posts on the forum ask for the opposite, hence creating a new thread.
-
The extension you provided didn't work for me, but the following one did:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/disable-autoplay-for-yout/dinkeiniijmpjehejhedbciaedblhnnk
Since I'm specifically looking to disable autoplay on Youtube. Thanks for the lead though.
-
Streptococcus
@vien240297
I use an extension to disable autoplay.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/disable-html5-autoplay-ve/hkkocfdooecdlkmaecgfibikamicpbof
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@vien240297 Vivaldi's autoplay setting just uses the Chromium one. It's one of the most misunderstood features, and it's no silver bullet for stopping autoplay. At least it doesn't stop autoplay like users expect - i.e. stopping all autoplay.
https://developer.chrome.com/blog/autoplay
Basically, this would apply to most users Youtube activity:
- Autoplay with sound is allowed if:
On desktop, the user's Media Engagement Index threshold has been crossed, meaning the user has previously played video with sound.
You can disagree or not if it works "as expected" but that's just the facts of how it works.
- Autoplay with sound is allowed if:
-
The extension you provided didn't work for me, but the following one did:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/disable-autoplay-for-yout/dinkeiniijmpjehejhedbciaedblhnnk
Since I'm specifically looking to disable autoplay on Youtube. Thanks for the lead though.
-
Thanks for making this clear. I was not aware of this.
While the behavior is not ideal for me, I found an extension to help me with this, as replied on another comment.
-
Vvien240297 has marked this topic as solved