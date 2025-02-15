Version : 7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (arm64)

I'm not able to disable video autoplay on Youtube despite blocking autoplay in settings. I also tried adding site specific settings and global autoplay settings to "Block", but the videos still autoplay when I open a video on a new tab and switch to it.

The only time the feature works as expected is when such a tab is hibernated and when it reloads, the autoplay is blocked.

Other posts on the forum ask for the opposite, hence creating a new thread.