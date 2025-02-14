Block Fingerprinting for Enhanced Privacy
LaxshmiMehediHasan
Vivaldi already offers excellent privacy features, but one crucial addition would be blocking fingerprinting. Many websites track users through browser fingerprints, which collect unique system data to identify and monitor browsing activity.
Why This Feature is Important:
Enhanced Privacy: Prevents websites from uniquely identifying users based on their browser and device details.
Better Anonymity: Reduces tracking without relying on third-party extensions.
Competes with Other Browsers: Browsers like Brave and Firefox already offer fingerprint protection.
Suggested Implementation:
Provide an option to "Block Fingerprinting" under Privacy & Security settings.
Allow users to choose between Strict, Balanced, and Disabled modes.
This feature would significantly improve privacy for Vivaldi users. Hope the team considers adding it!
mib2berlin Soprano
@LaxshmiMehediHasan
Hi, we have some requests for fingerprinting.
Please voto for existing requests with the like button in the first post.
On the page I link here you can search for existing requests, we have close to 6000 already.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=fingerprint&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib