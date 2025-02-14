last edited by

Description:

Google AMP pages often create a poor user experience by limiting full functionality, modifying URLs, and sometimes tracking users unnecessarily. Many privacy-focused browsers offer an Auto-Redirect AMP feature to ensure users are always taken to the original webpage instead of the AMP version.

Why This Feature is Needed:

Better User Experience – AMP pages strip away website features, making them less functional. Privacy & Security – AMP often includes extra tracking mechanisms. Consistency – Users expect to visit the real site, not a Google-modified version.

Suggested Implementation:

Detect AMP URLs (e.g., google.com/amp/s/example.com).

Auto-redirect users to the original webpage (example.com).

Option to enable/disable in settings.

Many privacy-focused browsers (like Brave and Firefox) already have this feature. Adding it to Vivaldi will enhance privacy and improve browsing experience.

Please upvote if you support this feature!