Auto-Redirect AMP Pages
LaxshmiMehediHasan
Description:
Google AMP pages often create a poor user experience by limiting full functionality, modifying URLs, and sometimes tracking users unnecessarily. Many privacy-focused browsers offer an Auto-Redirect AMP feature to ensure users are always taken to the original webpage instead of the AMP version.
Why This Feature is Needed:
Better User Experience – AMP pages strip away website features, making them less functional.
Privacy & Security – AMP often includes extra tracking mechanisms.
Consistency – Users expect to visit the real site, not a Google-modified version.
Suggested Implementation:
Detect AMP URLs (e.g., google.com/amp/s/example.com).
Auto-redirect users to the original webpage (example.com).
Option to enable/disable in settings.
Many privacy-focused browsers (like Brave and Firefox) already have this feature. Adding it to Vivaldi will enhance privacy and improve browsing experience.
Please upvote if you support this feature!
