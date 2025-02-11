Hello,

Today the Vivaldi program suddenly stopped working. The icon disappeared from the taskbar and even if I tried to run it on Windows search bar, it didn't work. I had to delete all the files manually to install it again. I didn't mind much because I thought all my bookmarks were saved with my Vivaldi account.

However, when I installed the program and synced with my user login, it only synced my passwords. I cannot find my bookmarks anywhere, there are only the default ones.

Then I did a system restore to a few hours ago to retrieve the c:/user/appdata/local/vivaldi folder I had deleted manually. Still, bookmarks are nowhere to be found. If anyone who had faced the same situation could share ideas, it would be much appreciated.

Thanks in advance