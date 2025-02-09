@KaKi87 Too many to list here, that's for sure!

Also, you're asking the wrong question, it should be:

Q: What can I do to find what class changes are triggered by UI settings and changes?

A: Learn to inspect the UI and easily find the necessary selectors instead of asking for a list that will never be complete or updated.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools