Enable a Play/Pause Button on Vivaldi's Toolbar
I use Plex nowadays and listen to music via the web user interface.
I noticed that in Brave there is a media controller when ever music plays on Plex, Youtube etc.
Would it be possible to have something similar in Vivaldi?
I found this article on the web but couldn't get it to work on Vivaldi: https://www.howtogeek.com/439669/how-to-enable-a-playpause-button-for-chromes-toolbar/
@supermurs
Hi, we have an old request for media control, check if it feed your needs and upvote.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43572/media-control-feature-like-media-hub-of-chrome
Awesome, I'll check it out!
@supermurs
I use https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled= from a user here, it's easier than search in the forum.
Cheers, mib
Thanks, I tried to search for a previous thread but didn't find one!
Pesala Ambassador
@supermurs I find it easiest to use the forum search.
Add this search results page as a web panel, then just change the search string to find other topics.
@Pesala
Hi, I cant find the above request with this link, only archived requests.
