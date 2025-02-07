@Nebu Hi - I can confirm this, the issue seems to be the comments on that article are in an iframe from Disqus, so the Copy to Note feature is unable to pick up any text from the iframe. Iframes are essentially embedded content from another domain.

I don't think this has ever worked in Vivaldi notes. I went back to version 7, 6 and 5 and it was the same.

I think you can probably open a bug report but I wouldn't cross my fingers this being fixed any time soon.

Please read:

carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.

Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting