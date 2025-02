I haven’t seen anyone mention this, which is surprising, but I’m having an issue with the 'Copy to Notes' function not working properly. I was trying to copy a comment (uses Disqus). Here’s how to reproduce it:

Go to any page on universitetsavisa.no with an active comments section. For example: this article Highlight some text from one of the comments. Right-click and select 'Copy to Note'.

What happens:

Most of the time, no text is copied. Instead, a small screenshot of the webpage appears where the note text should be.

Occasionally, random text from the page (not what I selected) is copied instead.

Copying text from the article itself on the website seems to works fine. The issue only seems to happen when copying from the comments section.

I’ve never seen the Notes feature this broken before. I’m guessing the Notes feature has gotten too fancy with image support, and it’s confusing text copying with screenshotting.