'Copy to notes' not working – copying images instead of text
I haven’t seen anyone mention this, which is surprising, but I’m having an issue with the 'Copy to Notes' function not working properly. I was trying to copy a comment (uses Disqus). Here’s how to reproduce it:
- Go to any page on universitetsavisa.no with an active comments section. For example: this article
- Highlight some text from one of the comments.
- Right-click and select 'Copy to Note'.
What happens:
- Most of the time, no text is copied. Instead, a small screenshot of the webpage appears where the note text should be.
- Occasionally, random text from the page (not what I selected) is copied instead.
Copying text from the article itself on the website seems to works fine. The issue only seems to happen when copying from the comments section.
I’ve never seen the Notes feature this broken before. I’m guessing the Notes feature has gotten too fancy with image support, and it’s confusing text copying with screenshotting.
Vivaldi version:
7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Pathduck
@Nebu Hi - I can confirm this, the issue seems to be the comments on that article are in an iframe from Disqus, so the Copy to Note feature is unable to pick up any text from the iframe. Iframes are essentially embedded content from another domain.
I don't think this has ever worked in Vivaldi notes. I went back to version 7, 6 and 5 and it was the same.
I think you can probably open a bug report but I wouldn't cross my fingers this being fixed any time soon.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
@Pathduck Thank you.
I made a bug report and the number is VB-113954