Moving From Windows 10 To Linux Mint Cinnamon 22.1
I am new to this forum and not a regular forum user.
I have started the move from Windows 10 to Linux Mint.
Once Vivaldi is downloaded on my new Linux PC.
I would like to send all my existing settings to the new PC. Is this possible and how?
I have tried to locate the Profile File as per web searches with no joy.
If possible I would like to send the Speed Dial as well as Bookmarks, and customisations.
Thanks in advance
mib2berlin Soprano
@paulrjessop
Hi, the easiest way to get your data is to use the sync feature.
Not all settings and data is synced but the most important like passwords and bookmarks.
Hi
Thank you for your prompt reply. Where do I find the sync feature please?
Regards Paul
@paulrjessop Click on the drop down for Vivaldi (top left side of browser window typically), click settings - second listed option on mine is sync. Ctrl+F12 also might work, at least does on Windows to get to settings.
If you sync on your Windows machine first then afterward sync on the new linux box it will grab your settings/bookmarks/etc.
Thank you for your help, found and done first part. A good forum, I have tried some 'not so good'!
Paul