Tried all the "Basic troubleshooting Steps" and steps that were suggested here "https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95224/vivaldi-doesn-t-open-websites/2" but it does not work for me at all. Right now I can not access this "https://poedb.tw". I can't recall other websites with this problem because since I live in Russia it's hard to define which websites are not available because of my location and which aren't for other reasons. This exact website opens in some other browsers (Cent, Chrome) and does not open in some (Edge Browser, Firefox). It might be not so Vivaldi related of a problem but I don't know where else to seek help.

Vivaldi Version: 7.1.3570.47

Operating System: Windows 11 (x86 64bit)

UPD: I don't know why but it started working for some reason but the problem remains. I am not sure if it's going to work for good since I already had similar problems regarding other websites like https://bl2.parts which I also can not open right now.

UPD2: While I was writing previous UPD it stopped working again.