Does not open some sites
Adollarsignket
Tried all the "Basic troubleshooting Steps" and steps that were suggested here "https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95224/vivaldi-doesn-t-open-websites/2" but it does not work for me at all. Right now I can not access this "https://poedb.tw". I can't recall other websites with this problem because since I live in Russia it's hard to define which websites are not available because of my location and which aren't for other reasons. This exact website opens in some other browsers (Cent, Chrome) and does not open in some (Edge Browser, Firefox). It might be not so Vivaldi related of a problem but I don't know where else to seek help.
Vivaldi Version: 7.1.3570.47
Operating System: Windows 11 (x86 64bit)
UPD: I don't know why but it started working for some reason but the problem remains. I am not sure if it's going to work for good since I already had similar problems regarding other websites like https://bl2.parts which I also can not open right now.
UPD2: While I was writing previous UPD it stopped working again.
@Adollarsignket
Hi, maybe the Vivaldi ad blocker does this, disable it for the page with the shield icon in the address bar.
I can open the page in Germany with uBlock Origin Lite enabled.
It's a bit strange Chrome work but Edge doesn't.
Which error message do you get, is the page loading but incomplete?
Adollarsignket
@mib2berlin Hey
As I stated previously I've gone through all the Basic Troubleshooting Steps including disabling Tracking and AdBlocker. Unfortunatelly it did not work for me.
Regarding error message. Here how the site looks.
By the way, I was switching language and restarted browser and when I did it the page fully loaded but refuses to load any other site pages giving me the same Error as on screenshot above.
@Adollarsignket
Ah OK sorry, so Guest Profile doesn't work either.
As I can open the page in Edge and Firefox I guess it is not a browser issue but a network one.
DNS seems to work, the page address is known from the browser.
To check this open:
188.114.96.3.
Do you use a VPN, Proxy?
Maybe you should use one.
Adollarsignket
@mib2berlin
Cannot open this 188.114.96.3. It's banned in my country and by my Ethernet provider.
I do not use any VPN or Proxy but maybe I have to.
VPN helps on my phone so it might be a problem solver but I'd like not to use it as much as possible since it's ruining my loading speed and creating latency issues.
@Adollarsignket
Hm, my VPN CyberGost work speedy, no difference to a direct line.
Maybe check Proton Free VPN.
@Adollarsignket
Don't need to check, the free version is slow as hell.
@Adollarsignket
For a VPN, I've had good results with the Windscribe Extension.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/windscribe-free-proxy-and/hnmpcagpplmpfojmgmnngilcnanddlhb
Adollarsignket
@AllanH @mib2berlin anyway thanks guys for your help, you were such a support. I think it's time for me to stick to VPN. Have a great day!