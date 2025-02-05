Right click auto selecting closest option
-
OK, this issue is a little hard to explain.
When I right click on any page, the context menu opens for a second then automatically clicks on the closest highlighted option.
Video Link
It doesn't always auto click as seen in the video, only in certain conditions.
I've already tried a different mouse and the trackpad but the same issue persists, so I don't think it is a problem with my crappy mouse.
My computer stats
I can provide more information if needed.
-
@ogredale
Hi again, I remember a user reported this some time ago but I forgot what the reason was.
Always check in a Guest Profile.
I have always a test profile with all default, no extensions, no sync to test issues or bug reports.
-
@mib2berlin If it were Windows then I'd expect some sort of software was remapping the mouse buttons. But I've never seen a way in Linux to remap the right mouse button.
If it was only one pointing device it could be bad/dirty contacts, but as it's several that seems unlikely. Maybe some sort of "mouse mover" software (you know, to keep the screen from sleeping) or an extension?
-
@mib2berlin This issue doesn't appear when using a Guest profile. I disabled all my extensions on my main profile and it continued. Maybe it is a setting I turned on?
-
@ogredale
Hi, such a settings doesn't exist.
Often it is not enough to disable extensions but you can keep them from loading.
Start Vivaldi from a terminal with
vivaldi --disable-extensions.
-
@mib2berlin Hello, sorry for late reply. I used the command you provided to disable extensions but it still auto clicked the right click menu.
-
@ogredale
Then I fear something is broken in your user profile.
Ultimate test is to rename your profile folder "Default" in .config/vivaldi and at next start Vivaldi create a new clean profile.
If it work there too you have to reset your profile.
With sync you will get most important data back, there is some extra work needed for open tabs/sessions and workspaces, for example.
-
pleiades450
Hello,
This has been an intermittent bug in the 2 linux installs I admin at home.
Ubuntu 20.04 with the pro security patching running Gnome 36.8
AND
Debian latest stable running Gnome 43.9
It happens when the context menu is overpopulated such that it needs scrolling.
Since neither user is much of a context menu navigator we've landed on a workaround:
Hold the contect click and slide to the menu choice.
I have told the users to clean out the contect menu choices but neither is interestedin putting that work in.
Hope this helps.
-
@ogredale
Hi, as @pleiades450 mentioned, try to delete all you don't need in the Appearance settings > Menu Customization > Page with the Del key.
I reduced it to the minimum:
-
pleiades450
Sorry, I forgot to give a pointer to the edit for menu layout:
appearance>>compact menu layout/ toggle
I believe this is Chromium code that gets meddled with endlessly and so is a real headache for the Vivaldi devs. They do a great job with their settings help!