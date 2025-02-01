Solved How do you disable the "Link Copied" toast in 7.1?
I don't remember getting this toast in 7.0 when right clicking on a link and selecting "copy link address". It's a bit distracting and I don't see any setting to disable it. Are we stuck with it?
@gtj0 Can be disabled (hidden) with CSS. See:
how can we disable the new pop-up “This link has been copied”
Ha! Didn't find any related forum posts but didn't think to read the blog.
Thanks @lfisk that worked.
Ggtj0 marked this topic as a question
Ggtj0 has marked this topic as solved